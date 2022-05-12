Ex-host Sharon Au quits job after her Paris home is burgled, reevaluates her life there

SINGAPORE - Sharon Au's dream life in Paris recently turned into a nightmare when her apartment was broken into on April 30.

The former actress-host moved to the City of Love in 2018 and had been working as an investment director in a private equity firm.

But she told The Straits Times that she resigned from her position after the burglary and is currently not working or looking for a new job.

Au, 46, says: "I think I need to heal first and reevaluate life here in France."

On May 11 (Wednesday), she posted on Instagram: "They took everything I love. I have nothing now. But I have (my pet cat) Rudon. He was alone in the apartment and witnessed everything. Today he is still traumatised by the invasion. Even the slightest sound startles him.

"I thank God that he is safe, unhurt and did not run away. He waited for me to come home."

She added: "Took me 11 days to pen this note, without crying. Starting from zero. Again. This is life."

Au also posted an Instagram story featuring what appears to be a police officer - in a uniform sporting the French words "identite judiciaire" (forensic services) - conducting investigations inside her apartment, while her cat looks on.