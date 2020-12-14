Ex-girlfriend accuses Shia LaBeouf of abuse

LOS ANGELES • British singer FKA Twigs last Friday filed a lawsuit against American actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. It was filed under FKA Twigs' birth name, Tahliah Barnett.

LaBeouf, 34, dated the 32-year-old between 2018 and last year.

In a statement to The New York Times which broke the story, LaBeouf said: "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations.

"I've been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed... and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

Barnett met LaBeouf while appearing in his semi-autobiographical film Honey Boy (2019) about an actor's dysfunctional early years.

The lawsuit says LaBeouf "engaged in a continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse toward Tahliah, belittling her and berating her after the slightest perceived 'insult'".

It said that in February last year, he slammed Barnett against a car and tried to strangle her. She also accuses him of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

Barnett's attorney Bryan Freedman said she initially wanted to resolve the matter privately on condition the actor agree to receive "meaningful and consistent psychological treatment".

"Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him."

LaBeouf starred in series Even Stevens (2000 to 2003) and in films like Transformers (2007 to 2011) and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008).

The past decade has seen him having several run-ins with the law for disorderly conduct, drunk driving and anger management issues.

LaBeouf sought treatment for alcoholism in 2014 and 2017.

