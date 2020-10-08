Ex-basketball star James Mao names son after good friend Godfrey Gao

Former Taiwanese basketball star James Mao has named his newborn son after his good friend, model-actor Godfrey Gao, who was slated to be one of his groomsmen at his wedding to fashion stylist Tiffany Lo on Nov 29 last year.

Gao died at age 35 of sudden cardiac arrest two days before the wedding after collapsing while filming Chinese reality show Chase Me in Zhejiang, China.

In memory of Gao, Mao ran a short video on Gao and left the latter's seat at the wedding dinner vacant.

In April this year, Mao revealed that Lo was pregnant and recounted the highs and lows he experienced in the last six months - from preparing for the wedding to losing his good friend of 15 years.

On Wednesday (Oct 7), the 37-year-old said on social media that Lo has given birth.

He first wrote in English: "We are so excited and blessed to be able to share the birth of our son, Noah Godfrey Mao, on 10/4/2020."

He then thanked Gao's parents for allowing him and Lo to use Gao's name as their son's middle name.

"It is the most meaningful and happiest thing for us," Mao added in Chinese.

His post was accompanied by a photo of him holding his baby's hand.

His wife also posted on social media a photo of the baby's foot, with the caption: "Noah Godfrey Mao, we meet finally."