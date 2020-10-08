Ex-basketball star James Mao names son after good friend Godfrey Gao

James Mao thanked Gao's parents for allowing him and Tiffany Lo to use Gao's name as their son's middle name.
Former Taiwanese basketball star James Mao has named his newborn son after his good friend, model-actor Godfrey Gao, who was slated to be one of his groomsmen at his wedding to fashion stylist Tiffany Lo on Nov 29 last year.

Gao died at age 35 of sudden cardiac arrest two days before the wedding after collapsing while filming Chinese reality show Chase Me in Zhejiang, China.

In memory of Gao, Mao ran a short video on Gao and left the latter's seat at the wedding dinner vacant.

In April this year, Mao revealed that Lo was pregnant and recounted the highs and lows he experienced in the last six months - from preparing for the wedding to losing his good friend of 15 years.

On Wednesday (Oct 7), the 37-year-old said on social media that Lo has given birth.

He first wrote in English: "We are so excited and blessed to be able to share the birth of our son, Noah Godfrey Mao, on 10/4/2020."

He then thanked Gao's parents for allowing him and Lo to use Gao's name as their son's middle name.

"It is the most meaningful and happiest thing for us," Mao added in Chinese.

His post was accompanied by a photo of him holding his baby's hand.

We are so excited and blessed to be able to share the birth of our son, Noah Godfrey Mao on 10/4/2020. 我們迫不及待跟大家分享兒子，毛以諾，在10月4的到來。謝謝所有在這過程給我們鼓勵打氣的人。 Noah在聖經裡出現彩虹的故事是代表上帝跟諾亞的盟約。 謝謝Auntie Tina跟Uncle Rick允許我們用G的名字當middle name。對我們來說是最有意義和榮幸的事。 媽媽寶寶兩個目前都很健康平安。安胎這麼久的媽媽，辛苦妳，終於可以好好休息了。改天再分享更多照片給大家。🙏🏻

His wife also posted on social media a photo of the baby's foot, with the caption: "Noah Godfrey Mao, we meet finally."

