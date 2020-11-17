Ex-1980s J-pop idol Masahiko Kondo says sorry for affair, suspended by agency

Former J-pop idol Masahiko Kondo has been suspended by his agency indefinitely for having an extramarital affair.

Last week, the 56-year-old veteran singer was accused by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine for having an affair with a 31-year-old woman who runs a company making tailored suits. The magazine said the affair has been going on for five years.

Kondo and the woman was photographed by the magazine going to Okinawa to play golf in late October. Also on the trip were presidents of some listed companies.

Kondo and the woman spent a night together at a hotel, said the magazine.

Kondo, who is nicknamed Matchy, has been married since 1994 to Ms Atsuko Wada , who is not from the entertainment industry, and the couple have a 13-year-old son.

The singer did not react to the report when it came out last week. But he broke his silence early on Tuesday (Nov 17) when he issued an apology through his agency, Johnny & Associates.

He admitted that he has betrayed his family and fans who have been supporting him. He said he has applied to the agency to suspend all his entertainment activities, as he hoped to do a self-reflection and regain everyone's trust.

Popular in the 1980s, Kondo had previously dated stars including the late Hong Kong singer Anita Mui.

He was said to be in a love triangle with popular singers Akina Nakamori and Seiko Matsuda in the 1980s, with Nakamori's attempted suicide at his apartment in 1989 shocking fans throughout Asia.