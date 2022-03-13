Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi in new Star Wars series

LOS ANGELES - Scottish actor Ewan McGregor is donning the brown robes of a Jedi knight once again, this time for the new Star War television series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

American magazine Entertainment Weekly published a first look at the hotly anticipated Disney+ show in its latest issue.

On the cover, McGregor, 50, is seen holding Kenobi's iconic blue lightsaber. The background depicts the twin suns of Tatooine - the anchor setting for the new six-episode drama. The alien planet is also where his character will eventually meet hero Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars film from 1977.

Fans of the popular franchise were also given a first look at Hayden Christensen's return as Darth Vader.

A new image shows him emerging from a dark meditation chamber while donning his infamous black helmet and robes.

Like McGregor, the Canadian actor, 40, had made his last appearance in the popular franchise in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Before his villainous turn, Christensen's Vader was Anakin Skywalker, Luke's father and a student of Kenobi who later fell out with him.

McGregor told Entertainment Weekly that the estrangement of the two characters sets the stage for Kenobi's emotional journey in the new series.

"He's a broken man after what happened with the Jedi order at the end of Episode III, but also what happened with Anakin; that he lost him to the dark side. He feels an enormous amount of responsibility for that, and guilt."

Darth Vader will not be the only villain appearing on the show. American actress Moses Ingram, who was nominated for an Emmy award for her role in the Netflix chess drama The Queen's Gambit (2020), will play a new antagonist called Reva.

Meanwhile, Australian actor Joel Edgerton, known for his roles in Zero Dark Thirty (2012) and Red Sparrow (2018), is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker's stepbrother, Owen Lars.

Showrunner Deborah Chow, who recently directed episodes of another Star Wars Disney+ series, The Mandalorian (2019-present), said that Obi-Wan Kenobi was conceived as a limited series, without specific plans for future seasons.

"The approach has always been that it is one full story," she told Entertainment Weekly. "It is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end."

The show is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 25.