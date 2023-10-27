Everything Taylor! Taylor Swift, her new man, her old men, her music and more

They discuss the masterful rollout of the Taylor-Travis romance and how well Swift uses the media and pop culture zeitgeist to her advantage. From being seen with British actress Sophie Turner amid her acrimonious divorce with Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas to posing with Beyonce at the premiere of her Eras concert film - the singer knows how to generate headlines.

Here is what they talked about.

Highlights (tap/click above):

1:51 Our relationship with Swift - how did we become Swifties?

6:36 The Taylor-Travis romance - how it began, the reveal of their relationship and whether it is a PR stunt

12:59 Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and how Swift took Turner’s side

18:43 How Swift handled her previous relationships and her image to the public

32:26 The turning point in Swift’s career - The Snake Incident

39:12 How petty Swift can be and why we love it

44:13 Swift’s business and management acumen

51:39: Our Taylor Swift awards - favourite boyfriend, worst boyfriend, favourite songs and more

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) Amirul Karim and Eden Soh

Edited by: Amirul Karim

