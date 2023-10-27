Everything Taylor! Taylor Swift, her new man, her old men, her music and more

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
#PopVultures host and recent Swiftie convert Jan Lee invites The Straits Times lifestyle journalists Yamini Chinnuswamy and Charmaine Lim, both fellow Swifties, to talk about superstar Taylor Swift’s new relationship with American football player Travis Kelce.
They discuss the masterful rollout of the Taylor-Travis romance and how well Swift uses the media and pop culture zeitgeist to her advantage. From being seen with British actress Sophie Turner amid her acrimonious divorce with Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas to posing with Beyonce at the premiere of her Eras concert film - the singer knows how to generate headlines.
Here is what they talked about.
Highlights (tap/click above):
1:51 Our relationship with Swift - how did we become Swifties?
6:36 The Taylor-Travis romance - how it began, the reveal of their relationship and whether it is a PR stunt
12:59 Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and how Swift took Turner’s side
18:43 How Swift handled her previous relationships and her image to the public
32:26 The turning point in Swift’s career - The Snake Incident
39:12 How petty Swift can be and why we love it
44:13 Swift’s business and management acumen
51:39: Our Taylor Swift awards - favourite boyfriend, worst boyfriend, favourite songs and more
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) Amirul Karim and Eden Soh
Edited by: Amirul Karim
