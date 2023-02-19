Everything Everywhere duo win top Hollywood directing prize

LOS ANGELES – Everything Everywhere All At Once won top honours from Hollywood’s directors last Saturday, as the quirky indie sci-fi movie from two relatively unknown young filmmakers upstaged more famous rivals ahead of next month’s Oscars.

Directing double-act Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, both 35, fended off competition from the likes of Steven Spielberg to win the prize for best feature film at the Directors Guild of America’s (DGA) annual gala in Beverly Hills.

“What the h***? Guys, thank you so much. This has been an incredible year for our little film that somehow keeps going,” said a visibly shocked Kwan.

The movie stars Michelle Yeoh as an immigrant laundromat owner undergoing a tax audit who becomes drawn into an inter-dimensional battle to save the multiverse from a powerful villain.

It became a huge word-of-mouth hit last year, has grossed more than US$100 million (S$134 million) worldwide and holds the most Academy Award nominations this year with 11.