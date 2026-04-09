Eric Chou’s tour to stop in Singapore for the third time

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Taiwanese singer Eric Chou's upcoming performances will be held on a four-sided stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Eric Chou Odyssey Stars Singapore Stop

Only a handful of concert tours have proved so popular that they have stopped in Singapore three times, including Eric Chou’s Odyssey Journey Tour, which returns o n April 11 and 12.

The Taiwanese singer’s tour first stopped here in 2022 and again in 2023 as the Odyssey Journey Returns Tour. It is coming back again, this time as the Odyssey Stars Tour. As before, he will perform on a four-sided stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Althoug h f an favourites such as The Distance Of Love (2014) and How Have You Been? (2016) wil l be performed, the set list has been slightly adjusted with every visit.

Since its last staging here, Chou has released a number of singles, such as sentimental ballad When You Missed Me (2024). He also sang I Will Always Be With You (2024), the ending theme song of action movie High Forces (2024), starring Hong Kong actor Andy Lau. The likely staging of these newer numbers could entice concertgoers to return for another odyssey.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: April 11 and 12, 8pm

Admission: $168 to $328 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Chen Concert Tour Arcadia In Singapore

South Korean singer-songwriter Chen’s upcoming solo show is named after his latest EP Arcadia (2025). PHOTO: THREEANGLES/FACEBOOK

For fans of South Korean singer-songwriter Chen, this may be the only time you get to see him perform live here in 2026.

Although part of K-pop boy band Exo, he will not perform with the group at their July 26 concert over a legal dispute with record label SM Entertainment regarding revenue sharing and contract transparency.

Instead, Chen will put on a solo show here on April 12. He is expected to sing his own numbers such as piano-backed ballad Beautiful Goodbye (2019) and retro-style pop song Shall We? (2019).

Another shoo-in for the set list is Everytime (2016), from the soundtrack of South Korean drama Descendants Of The Sun (2016), as well as tracks from his latest EP Arcadia (2025).

Where: Capitol Singapore, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: April 12, 6pm

Admission: $198 to $298 via BookMyShow (go to bookmyshow.sg or call 6591-8871) or Tap Your Tickets (tapyourtickets.com)

Day6 10th Anniversary Tour The Decade In Singapore

South Korean pop-rock band Day6 consist of (from far left) guitarist Sungjin, bassist Young K, keyboardist Wonpil and drummer Dowoon. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

In the blink of an eye, more than a decade has passed since South Korean pop rock band Day6 released their debut EP The Day (2015).

Originally a six-member band but now a quartet – consisting of guitarist Sungjin, bassist Young K, keyboardist Wonpil and drummer Dowoon – they are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a world tour. All members sing on the group’s songs and this is their first arena-scale performance here.

In September 2025, the group released their fourth full-length album The Decade. Its most popular tracks are the pop-rock number Inside Out and pop-punk song Dream Bus, which may make the set list together with fan favourites such as You Were Beautiful (2017) and Time Of Our Life (2019).

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: April 18, 6pm

Admission: $158 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)