Eric Chou and Dacie Chao back together after breaking up last year

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou and news anchor Dacie Chao, who broke up in October last year, have made up.

The pair were spotted together recently, walking a dog late at night in casual home attire, chatting easily like an old married couple and then embracing in a deserted car park.

Chou, 25, and Chao, who is six years his senior, had called it quits after dating for two years last October.

They were said to have disagreed on marriage and he did not want to hold back her career.

After the split, Chou, who is known for lovelorn ballads, had been linked to a number of women, including Taiwanese actress Patricia Lin and Trinity Liao, who is the daughter of socialite Aimee Sun.

However, it appears that his heart still belongs to Chao, whom he once described as "the most innocent and easy-going girl I've met, classy and radiant".

When asked for a comment on the rekindled romance, Chao's manager said that the couple were very happy and thanked everyone for their concern.

Chou's manager also said the same, and asked the public to give the celebrity couple some privacy.