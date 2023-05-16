Enter the Upside Down: Stranger Things – The Encounter experience lands in Bugis+ on June 30

SINGAPORE – Stranger Things fans, get ready to step into the 1980s and be transported to Hawkins, Indiana, as the Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore interactive experience hits our shores from June 30 to Oct 1.

Streaming platform Netflix, which has broadcast the blockbuster science-fiction horror series since 2016, is teaming up with local collectible-maker Mighty Jaxx to bring the touring immersive retail experience to Bugis+.

It will be split across two locations in the mall.

The main experience will be on the seventh floor, and will take visitors through iconic locations from the show, such as The Upside Down alternate dimension and the laboratory that housed main character Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

The organisers also promise Stranger Things merchandise, as well as themed food in the form of Surfer Boy Pizza and Scoops Ahoy ice cream – the dessert being a reference to the workplace of characters Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke).

Ticket prices for the main experience, which lasts up to 45 minutes, start at $39 a person on weekdays. There is also a VIP entry ticket, from $109, which comes with a Hellfire Club cap and T-shirt.

Till May 31, fans can enjoy early-bird discounts on these rates, with $39 regular entry tickets going for $33, and $109 VIP entry tickets going for $99.

There will also be a Stranger Things Visitor Centre on the second floor of Bugis+, which will be free for all visitors. This area, themed around the show’s Palace Arcade location, will include a photography zone and merchandise pop-up.

Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore is open on Mondays to Thursdays from 2 to 10pm, and on Fridays and weekends from 10am to 10pm.