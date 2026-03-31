Straitstimes.com header logo

Enhypen to kick off new world tour, including Singapore stop, after Heeseung’s sudden exit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

K-pop boy band Enhypen played their Walk The Line world tour concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 3, 2025.

Enhypen last performed three nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in October 2025 as part of their Walk The Line Tour.

PHOTO: BELIFT LAB

Lim Ruey Yan

Google Preferred Source badge

K-pop boy band Enhypen have announced a new concert tour weeks after member Heeseung’s departure from the group.

Their agency Belift Lab said on social media on March 30 that they will kick off their Blood Saga world tour in Seoul with three shows from May 1 to 3.

They will then travel to other cities in South America, North America, Asia and Europe in 2026 and 2027, including a Singapore stop on March 14, 2027.

Ticketing details and the venue have yet to be announced, and more stops may be added to the list, according to the post.

Enhypen last performed here for three nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in October 2025 as part of their Walk The Line Tour.

The boy band made headlines recently when Belift Lab – a subsidiary of South Korean entertainment giant Hybe – announced on March 10 that Heeseung will leave the group to pursue a solo career.

Enhypen, formed through South Korean reality competition I-Land (2020), now comprise Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-Ki.

Heeseung’s sudden exit has sparked a strong response from the group’s fans worldwide, with many calling for his return.

South Korean news publication The Korea Herald reported that fans have launched petitions, funded digital billboard campaigns and organised in-person demonstrations.

Fans have also been sending protest trucks to Hybe’s headquarters in Seoul, urging the company to reconsider the decision and provide a clearer explanation for Heeseung’s exit.

In a video call with fans on March 22, Heeseung said he was certain “the news came as a surprise” to them, before adding that he was fine.

“I feel a little apologetic (to the fans),” he said, disclosing that he would release an album soon.

More on this topic
K-pop fans crash service lines of S. Korea’s $1.15 trillion pension fund over boy band Enhypen exit
Why did Heeseung leave K-pop boy band Enhypen?
See more on

K-pop

Concerts

Music

Social media

South Korea

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.