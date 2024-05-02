Engaged Ah Girls Go Army actress Apple Chan announces pregnancy

SINGAPORE – Local actress Apple Chan, who announced her engagement in mid-March, is now pregnant.

The 35-year-old delivered the good news via a video clip shared on social media on May 1.

Chan was enjoying dessert in the video when she took out a baby bib. It was captioned in English: “Watching everyone announce their 2024 pregnancy be like... I guess it’s my turn.”

The Hong Kong-born actress hinted that the baby will be born in the Year of the Dragon with a dragon emoji and the hashtag #dragonbaby.

Chan, who was previously with Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, is known for starring in Singapore director Jack Neo’s military comedy films Ah Girls Go Army (2022) and Ah Boys To Men 4 (2017).

Her celebrity pals such as Ah Girls Go Army co-stars Xixi Lim, Glenn Yong and Eswari Gunasagar, as well as Ah Boys To Men 4 co-stars Ryan Lian and Jaspers Lai congratulated her on her pregnancy.

Veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan, who played Chan’s mother in Ah Boys to Men 4, asked Chan if she is carrying a boy because of the blue bib.

Chan did not disclose her fiance’s identity when she announced her engagement on socia media on March 13.

She told Shin Min Daily News in March that he is a Singaporean businessman whom she met through a friend. She said that he is not older than her and they have not been dating for long.

Asked about their plans to have kids, she replied: “We have decided to start a family and have children, as we are at the right age. It would be best if we have a Dragon baby, as we know this is also a good year.”