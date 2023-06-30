Encounter the Upside Down at Stranger Things immersive experience at Bugis+

SINGAPORE – Fans who cannot wait for the fifth and final season of hit Netflix series Stranger Things in 2025 will be able to get their fix at Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore at shopping centre Bugis+, from Saturday to Oct 1.

Step inside the world of your favourite characters in the hour-long immersive and interactive retail experience, which includes a walking trail on Level 7 through various iconic locations from the 1980s-era sci-fi horror set in the fictional American small town of Hawkins, Indiana.

For instance, visitors can play games in the Hellfire Club (the Dungeons & Dragons-oriented society of Hawkins High students), face their fears in the haunted Creel House and enter Hawkins Laboratory where the hostile Upside Down dimension awaits.

The event is organised by home-grown collectible company The Mighty Jaxx Group in collaboration with Netflix.

The company has been working with the streaming giant since 2021, and Stranger Things – which premiered in 2016 – is one of its best-selling product lines.

It released the Demopets series, a miniature reimagination of the fearsome Demogorgon monsters from the Upside Down.

Mr Darryl Tan, 36, project lead of Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore, tells The Straits Times: “We feel that the time is right to launch The Encounter due to the huge demand for experiences since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, following Attack On Titan: The Exhibition at ArtScience Museum and Avatar: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay.”

Mighty Jaxx’s creative director Henry Soon, 43, adds that fan anticipation for Stranger Things – The Encounter has been building up in Singapore.

“We connected with fans through social channels such as TikTok and saw a lot of comments with screaming emojis. They seem excited and we hope our XPass (the digital ticket for the event) will be able to engage them in new and innovative ways.”

Here are The Straits Times’ top five highlights from the media preview on Friday.

1. Joyce’s House