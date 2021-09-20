Emmys: Ted Lasso, The Crown, Queen's Gambit win top awards

Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Ted Lasso", poses at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, on Sept 19, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS, AFP) – Drama The Crown and comedy Ted Lasso won the top prizes at television's Emmy awards on Sunday (Sept 19), while global hit chess drama The Queen's Gambit was named best limited series.

The Crown – Netflix's wildly popular British royals drama - beat out The Boys, Bridgerton, The Handmaid's Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose and This Is Us.

The Queen's Gambit, which sparked a worldwide boom in chess, beat out I May Destroy You, Mare Of Easttown, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.

The best drama series win for The Crown gave Netflix its biggest prize so far, while Apple TV+ entered streaming's big leagues with the best comedy series win for Ted Lasso.

Neither Netflix nor AppleTV+ had previously won a best comedy or best drama series Emmy.

