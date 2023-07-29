Emmy Awards postponed due to Hollywood strikes

LOS ANGELES – TV’s Emmy Awards, scheduled to be broadcast in September, have been postponed due to the twin strikes by actors and writers.

A new date for the show has not been selected, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The New York Times reported earlier Friday that the annual event by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences may be moved to January.

The awards, TV’s highest honours, were slated to be handed out on Monday, Sept 18 in a ceremony on the Fox broadcast network.

This year’s event, the 75th edition, was shaping up once again to be a showcase for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s HBO which has three shows among the top nominations with Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus. BLOOMBERG