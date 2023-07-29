Emmy Awards postponed due to Hollywood strikes

The awards, TV’s highest honours, were slated to be handed out on Sept 18 in a ceremony on the Fox broadcast network. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago

LOS ANGELES – TV’s Emmy Awards, scheduled to be broadcast in September, have been postponed due to the twin strikes by actors and writers.

A new date for the show has not been selected, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The New York Times reported earlier Friday that the annual event by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences may be moved to January.

The awards, TV’s highest honours, were slated to be handed out on Monday, Sept 18 in a ceremony on the Fox broadcast network.

This year’s event, the 75th edition, was shaping up once again to be a showcase for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s HBO which has three shows among the top nominations with Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Hollywood heavyweights lead strike rally in Times Square
Hollywood is offering actors a frightening script.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top