Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins marries director Charlie McDowell

LOS ANGELES - British actress Lily Collins and American director Charlie McDowell tied the knot in a private ceremony in Colorado last Saturday (Sept 4).

The newlyweds separately posted the same three photos from the wedding on Tuesday (Sept 7), including one of them posing next to a waterfall.

The Emily In Paris star wrote: "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she wrote in one caption. "On Sept 4, 2021, we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell..."

In his post, McDowell, 38, who is the son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, said: "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins."

Collins, 32, commented on his post: "I'm so excited to be your WIFEY."

The couple went Instagram official in August 2019 and got engaged in September last year (2020).

In an interview last November with entertainment portal Extra, the actress said: "Eight months of being together in quarantine has definitely felt like the most incredible way of getting to know someone."

Collins, who is the daughter of singer Phil Collins, was previously romantically linked to British actor-singer Jamie Campbell Bower, and American actors Chris Evans and Zac Efron. McDowell, best known for his movie The One I Love (2014), had dated actresses Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara in the past.