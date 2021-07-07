Elva Hsiao's relationship on the rocks

Has Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao broken up with her boyfriend Justin Wong, who is 16 years her junior?

That seemed to be the case after she said, "I am done", in a video posted on her Instagram account early yesterday.

Hsiao, who turns 42 next month, wrote in Chinese: "Both sides have their own different ideas. The woman has her own dreams, while the man has his own ideas.

"I wish both of us well and hope we can find the directions we want. Thank you for everything and goodbye."

Her fans asked in the comments section whether she had broken up with Wong, a budding actor. Some of them urged her not to give up.

The news went viral on the Chinese Internet, with the topic "Elva Hsiao and Justin Wong broke up" trending on Weibo.

However, in an exclusive interview with Taiwan's Apple Daily yesterday, Hsiao claimed that they did not "break up", but merely "took a pause" in their relationship.

She admitted that they had a big quarrel on Monday night, as Wong, who grew up in Canada, wanted to visit his parents in Vancouver and asked her to accompany him.

She said she declined his request because she is due for an operation at the end of this month, as she has not fully recovered from being bitten on her face by her dog in February.

She added that Wong had moved out of her house to stay with a friend.

She said they have quarrelled over similar matters a few times and that she was not sure if their relationship would work out.

Hsiao went public with Wong in August 2019 after they were first spotted together in late 2017.

Since then, Wong has appeared in the official music video for her song In A Heartbeat (2019).

The couple also took part in Chinese reality dating show Meeting Mr Right last year.

Hsiao is Wong's manager.

The couple have not appeared on social media together since she posted a photo of them together with the caption, "Thank you for everything", in April.