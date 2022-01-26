Elton John positive for Covid-19, postpones Dallas shows

Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the US city of New Orleans, on Jan 19, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW YORK (AFP) - Pop megastar Elton John on Tuesday (Jan 25) postponed two concerts in Dallas - part of what is expected to be a lengthy farewell tour - after testing positive for Covid-19.

"It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe," said the British musician, 74, in a statement on social media.

"Fortunately, I'm fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild."

The concerts, part of John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, were scheduled for Jan 25 and Jan 26. Both John and the American Airlines Centre, where the shows were to take place, said they will be rescheduled and fans should keep their tickets.

John said he expected to be healthy enough to play his show on Jan 29 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The tour, which is anticipated to be Sir Elton's last, has run into pandemic-era cancellations and postponements, like many other performing arts events.

The pop legend also recently had a hip operation that forced him to push back several dates.

Last year, John released an album entitled The Lockdown Sessions, which was recorded entirely under Covid-19 restrictions.

