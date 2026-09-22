Ella Langley’s Choosin’ Texas topples Mariah Carey’s chart record

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The 27-year-old singer’s old-fashioned country ballad held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for a 23rd week.

The Queen of Christmas is no longer the ruler of the singles chart.

Ella Langley’s song Choosin’ Texas, an old-fashioned country ballad about a two-state love triangle, held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for a 23rd week, surpassing the record set by Mariah Carey’s holiday standby All I Want For Christmas Is You, the publication announced on Sept 22.

The achievement crowns Langley, 27, as the new record-holder on Billboard’s flagship singles chart.

Choosin’ Texas, which came out in October 2025, first reached No. 1 in February and bobbed in and out of the top spot for a few months, before holding at No. 1 steadily since July.

Unlike many hybridised country hits recently, Langley’s track, which she wrote with Miranda Lambert and two others, is a classic slice of heartsick, Nashville-style songcraft, with nostalgic allusions to songs by George Strait and Ronnie Milsap.

Positions on the Hot 100 are calculated through a formula that incorporates streams, download sales and radio airplay.

Last week, Choosin’ Texas had 21.8 million streams in the United States, along with 6,000 sales and about 58 million “airplay audience impressions”, a measurement of the song’s popularity on broadcast radio.

Long runs at No. 1 used to be rare, with the 16 weeks notched by Carey and Boyz II Men for their candied 1995 ballad One Sweet Day holding for 21 years.

Since then, Despacito, the 2017 Latin landmark by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, with Justin Bieber, has also hit 16 weeks, as did Morgan Wallen’s Last Night in 2023.

Harry Styles’ As It Was in 2022 came close, with 15 weeks. And Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road in 2019, with Billy Ray Cyrus, and Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy) in 2024 each ruled for 19 weeks.

Carey’s All I Want For Christmas has been a seasonal standard since it came out in 1994. But it took 25 years for the song to reach No. 1, finally hitting the top position just before Christmas in 2019, helped by streaming playlists and by Carey’s escalating annual marketing push, which has included Christmas-themed concerts, a children’s book, an animated film and a mini-documentary.

How much longer can Langley rule the chart? With no strong contenders on the horizon, it could be a while. On the other hand, Christmas is just around the corner. NYTIMES