Elizabeth Olsen unfazed that Love & Death’s axe killer story was in a different show in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas – The upcoming miniseries Love & Death recreates the shocking true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore, two church-going couples who seemed to be living the American dream in their small Texas town – until an extramarital affair takes place.

And in 1980, Candy – played by Elizabeth Olsen – picks up an axe and fatally strikes her friend Betty (Lily Rabe) 41 times. And in a sensational trial, she goes on to plead self-defence and is found not guilty of murder.

Written by Emmy winner David E. Kelley, Love & Death – which premieres on HBO Go on Thursday – has had some of its thunder stolen by Candy, a miniseries that streamed in 2022 on Disney+ and told the same story.

Starring Jessica Biel as the titular axe-wielding suburban housewife, it got green lit when filming on Love & Death was already under way and ended up being released earlier.

But Olsen, 34, is unfazed.

“I don’t have a problem telling this story multiple times – it’s what you do in theatre and it’s what we’ve done for generations,” says the American actress at a media festival in Austin, Texas.

“Stories that are good are just told over and over again. And most stories, as we know, come from very few stories from history, like Greek dramas,” adds Olsen, best known for playing sorceress Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Marvel superhero films, such as Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022) and the Disney+ series WandaVision (2021).

And this telling of Candy’s story – which was inspired by Evidence Of Love, a 1984 non-fiction novel by investigative journalist John Bloom, along with articles from Texas Monthly magazine – takes a different tack from other true-crime tales.

“Maybe it’s because none of us thought of it as true crime, we thought we were just telling a story about a time and a place where an absurd circumstance happened to small-town people who meant well,” says Olsen, who is married to American musician Robbie Arnett, 31.

She was equally fascinated by all the players involved, including Betty’s husband Allan (Jesse Plemons), with whom Candy had been having an affair, and Candy’s spouse Pat (Patrick Fugit).

“Any time you have characters who are trying to do the right thing and it all goes wrong, I think that makes us, as an audience, curious about ourselves and the decisions we would make,” says Olsen.

“I think they’re all very relatable characters who are trying to fill deep holes in their lives.”