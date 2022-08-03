Eh? What did he say? Why English subtitles for English films are a must

Actors with accents (from left) Tom Hardy, Sofia Vergara and Arnold Schwarzenegger leave Americans needing subtitles. PHOTOS: SONY PICTURES, IFC FILMS, AFP
Film Correspondent
Updated
Published
57 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Tom Hardy might be causing more of us to read.

You might know the English actor from his roles in the Venom superhero films (2018 and 2021) and the post-apocalyptic action movie Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top