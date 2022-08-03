Eh? What did he say? Why English subtitles for English films are a must

SINGAPORE - Tom Hardy might be causing more of us to read.
You might know the English actor from his roles in the Venom superhero films (2018 and 2021) and the post-apocalyptic action movie Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).
SINGAPORE - Tom Hardy might be causing more of us to read.
You might know the English actor from his roles in the Venom superhero films (2018 and 2021) and the post-apocalyptic action movie Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.