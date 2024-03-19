Ed Sheeran surprises fans by singing in Punjabi at Mumbai concert

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran surprised his fans when he sang in Punjabi for the first time during his concert in Mumbai, India, on March 16.

During the show, the 33-year-old invited Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh, 40, to join him onstage to perform a duet of Dosanjh’s song Lover. Sheeran played the guitar and sang in Punjabi.

Sheeran shared the video on social media after the performance, writing: “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come.”

Dosanjh shared a similar video, writing, “@teddysphotos brother singing in Panjabi for the first time”, using another spelling for Punjabi.

Indian singer Armaan Malik was another special guest during Sheeran’s concert on March 16, as they performed Sheeran’s song 2step (2021).

“Truly a full circle moment for me. Thank you Ed, for bringing me on to perform 2step last night,” wrote Malik, 28, on social media on March 17, sharing a video of the performance.

Sheeran shared a similar video on March 18, writing: “Got to play 2step with @armaanmalik for the first time this weekend in Mumbai, was very special.”