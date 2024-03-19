Ed Sheeran surprises fans by singing in Punjabi at Mumbai concert

Mar 19, 2024
Mar 19, 2024

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran surprised his fans when he sang in Punjabi for the first time during his concert in Mumbai, India, on March 16.

During the show, the 33-year-old invited Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh, 40, to join him onstage to perform a duet of Dosanjh’s song Lover. Sheeran played the guitar and sang in Punjabi.

Sheeran shared the video on social media after the performance, writing: “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come.”

Dosanjh shared a similar video, writing, “@teddysphotos brother singing in Panjabi for the first time”, using another spelling for Punjabi.

Indian singer Armaan Malik was another special guest during Sheeran’s concert on March 16, as they performed Sheeran’s song 2step (2021).

“Truly a full circle moment for me. Thank you Ed, for bringing me on to perform 2step last night,” wrote Malik, 28, on social media on March 17, sharing a video of the performance.

Sheeran shared a similar video on March 18, writing: “Got to play 2step with @armaanmalik for the first time this weekend in Mumbai, was very special.”

He had earlier wowed his fans on March 14 with a video of him with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together,” Sheeran wrote, playing on his hit 2017 song Shape Of You.

According to media reports, Indian film-maker Farah Khan hosted a welcome party for Sheeran at a posh restaurant in Mumbai on March 15, with several Bollywood celebrities such as actor Farhan Akhtar and actresses Huma Qureshi and Madhuri Dixit in attendance.

Sheeran had performed in Singapore at the National Stadium on Feb 16, treating his fans to a duet with home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin. They performed Lin’s 2015 hit Twilight, with Sheeran singing his lines in Mandarin. The English singer performed another show in Singapore at the Capitol Theatre on Feb 17.

