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As supporting acts quit his US concert tour, Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore wasn’t his decision

English singer Ed Sheeran said his approach was to not use his “professional platform for politics”.

NEW YORK - English pop star Ed Sheeran said on Sept 15 dropping American rapper Macklemore from his United States concert tour was not Sheeran’s decision but that of the tour’s promoter, even as Sheeran distinguished his political approach from Macklemore’s.

Macklemore, 43, was dropped from Sheeran’s US tour after his pro-Palestinian comments and “Free Palestine” remarks during a Sept 4 concert in New Jersey.

Some musical artistes, including supporting acts, said later on Sept 15 they were quitting Sheeran’s tour after Macklemore’s ouster.

They included Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe, Irish band Beoga, Danish band Lukas Graham and musician Finneas. They voiced support for Macklemore and expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” Sheeran said on Instagram.

Messina Touring Group, promoter of the US leg of Sheeran’s Loop Tour, told American magazine Rolling Stone that venue owners on upcoming US tour dates notified the promoters they will not allow a concert to take place ​with Macklemore in the lineup.

Macklemore has ⁠long been pro-Palestinian and critical of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and its occupation of the West Bank.

In ​2024, Macklemore released Hind’s Hall, a protest anthem in solidarity with pro-Palestinian demonstrators and in memory of five-year-old ​Palestinian girl Hind Rajab who was killed by Israeli troops in Gaza.

Sheeran, 35, said he respected Macklemore’s “strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes” but that Sheeran’s approach was to not use his “professional platform for politics”.

Sheeran said venues for upcoming tour dates warned they would pull the shows over Macklemore.

Macklemore received support from pro-Palestinian advocacy groups, artistes and politicians, who say his remarks at such events bring attention to Palestinian plight and suffering.

Pro-Israeli groups and American singer Pink, who is Jewish, have criticised him, saying such comments at a concert risk compromising the safety of Jewish and pro-Israeli people at such events.

They also point to a 2014 costume that Macklemore wore, which included a black wig, beard and a fake hooked nose, which critics said tapped into anti-Semitic stereotypes. Macklemore subsequently apologised for that costume.

On Sept 14, Macklemore denied that his concert comments were anti-Semitic, saying conflating anti-Semitism with criticism of Israel’s actions aims to avoid Israeli accountability. REUTERS