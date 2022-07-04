Echoes Of The Rainbow filmmaker Alex Law dies at 69

HONG KONG - Hong Kong writer, director and producer Alex Law, known for movies such as Echoes Of The Rainbow (2010), The Soong Sisters (1997) and An Autumn's Tale (1987), died last Saturday (July 2). He was 69.

One of Hong Kong's most accomplished filmmakers, Law died in hospital with his long-time life partner and collaborator Mabel Cheung, also one of the leading figures of Hong Kong cinema, by his side. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild released a statement confirming the death of Law, who previously served as the organisation's vice-chairman.

Law and Cheung, 71, often swapped roles in order to support each other's filmmaking efforts.

He took directing credits while she was the producer on the award-winning Echoes Of The Rainbow, a nostalgic look at 1960s Hong Kong largely based on his childhood.