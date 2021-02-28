Dwayne Johnson shares long list of career injuries

He may be known as "The Rock", but action star Dwayne Johnson is not invulnerable.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (Feb 27), Johnson, 48, who was the highest-paid actor last year, shared a long, painful list of the injuries sustained in his career.

He uploaded two photos of him resting face-down on a massage table and wrote: "Even though I look like a wounded, passed out drunk buffalo laying face down in prairies - can't tell ya how grateful I am for these quiet healing/recovery moments."

The Scorpion King (2002) and Hobbs & Shaw (2019) actor then went on to list all the injuries he had sustained in his decades-long career, both as an actor and as a pro wrestler before that.

"Four knee surgeries. Torn quadricep off my pelvis. Torn adductor off my pelvis. Triple hernia surgery. Ruptured Achilles' tendon. (Complete) shoulder reconstruction. Three low back disc herniations. Two low back disc ruptures," he wrote, calling the injuries "fun pain".

The ever-motivational star ended on a positive note, however: "It's the daily reminder that we only have one body and we gotta take care of it."