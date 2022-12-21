Dwayne Johnson says Black Adam sequel not part of new phase of DC movies

Black Adam’s uncertain future came almost a week after British actor Henry Cavill disclosed on Dec 14 that he will not reprise his role as Superman, which he first played in Man Of Steel (2013).

His surprising cameo during the mid-credits scene in Black Adam, released in October, had excited fans as it hinted at a possible showdown or team-up between Superman and Black Adam.

Gunn, who has directed superhero movies such as Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014) and The Suicide Squad (2021), took to social media on Monday to address criticisms of the decision not to continue casting Cavill as Superman.

“One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious and unkind, to say the least,” Gunn wrote.

“Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts and integrity and always with the story in mind.”

He added: “No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.”

Gunn also responded to a fan who commented about the fate of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, another beloved DC superhero, under his Instagram post on Monday.

“Cannot wait to see what you’re cooking up… That being said, the move to boot Cavill and Gadot (especially after they’d announced their return) doesn’t inspire confidence,” wrote the fan.

There were reports that Wonder Woman 3, a planned conclusion to the Israeli actress’ standalone trilogy, was not moving forward as planned under DC Studios’ new leadership.

Seemingly attempting to shoot down the claim, Gunn replied to the fan: “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal.”