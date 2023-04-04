Dwayne Johnson says a live-action version of Moana is in the works

LOS ANGELES - Walt Disney Co is developing a live-action version of its animated movie hit Moana, star Dwayne Johnson announced at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Monday.

Moana is set in ancient Polynesia and tells the story of a teenage girl who sets sail on an epic journey to help save her tribe.

The animated version was released in 2016 and racked up nearly US$683 million (S$906.96 million) at global box offices.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” said Johnson, who voiced the role of the demigod Maui in the original film.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” said Johnson, whose mother is Samoan.

The actor said the new movie was in the early stages of development. No release date was announced. REUTERS

