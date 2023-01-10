Dutch jazz singer Laura Fygi’s love affair with Singapore

SINGAPORE – Dutch jazz doyenne Laura Fygi loves performing in Singapore.
“Going to Singapore is like coming home, actually,” the 67-year-old show-business veteran says in a Zoom interview from her house in Holland.
