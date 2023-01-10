Dutch jazz singer Laura Fygi’s love affair with Singapore

Dutch jazz singer Laura Fygi will return to Singapore to perform at the Capitol Theatre with Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra. PHOTO: IMC LIVE GLOBAL
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Music Correspondent
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Dutch jazz doyenne Laura Fygi loves performing in Singapore.

“Going to Singapore is like coming home, actually,” the 67-year-old show-business veteran says in a Zoom interview from her house in Holland. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top