Dune 2 scores biggest North American box-office opening of 2024 with $109m

LOS ANGELES – Dune: Part Two, the new instalment in a sprawling film series based on the sci-fi story by American author Frank Herbert, opened with weekend ticket sales of US$81.5 million (S$109 million) in American and Canadian cinemas, delivering the best debut in 2024.

Researchers at Box Office Pro, owned by a theatre industry trade group, were forecasting sales of about US$80.9 million. Warner Bros Discovery, which released the film in partnership with Legendary Entertainment, was predicting a more conservative US$65 million.

Advance ticket sales ran far ahead of the original, which would go on to gross more than US$400 million worldwide, Box Office Pro said. Some fans packed cinemas at 3am just to get good seats at a 70mm Imax screening.

“We’re thrilled with these results, and I really want to know who’s going to those 3am screenings,” Mr Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros Pictures, said. “It’s clear we’re having a cultural moment globally.”

The opening is the biggest since Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour brought in US$93.2 million in October 2023. It is also the biggest opening of the year after a slow start for the box office, with North American ticket sales down 18 per cent for the year to Feb 25.

Dune: Part Two was helped by raves from critics, with 94 per cent recommending the picture, according to Rotten Tomatoes, a website that aggregates reviews. No movie released in 2024 has exceeded US$50 million in a North American debut.

“Strong early reviews, an aggressive marketing campaign against weak competition and the expected skew towards premium large-screen formats (like Imax) lifting average ticket prices are positives,” Bloomberg Intelligence said in a research note. “On the other hand, the film’s two hour, 46-minute runtime means fewer screenings.”