Drifter JJ Lin misses home

Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin misses Singapore dearly.

During a global listening party on YouTube on Monday night to preview his new album - which is sung mostly in Mandarin - the Taipei-based musician, 39, said: "I really miss home, I really miss home... I want to go home."

His latest work, titled Drifter • Like You Do was released yesterday. It consists of a six-track EP Drifter, and a second EP, Like You Do, which currently has one English track. More tracks on this second EP will be released in the coming months.

The songs had an enthusiastic reception from a host of celebrity guests, such as Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jam Hsiao, Chinese actress Seven Tan and Hong Kong rapper-singer Jackson Wang.

Lin's last studio album, Message In A Bottle (2017), was nominated for six awards at the 29th Golden Melody Awards, including for Song of the Year and Best Composer.

Monday's listening party was hosted by Taiwan's Mickey Huang.

During the event, Lin, who was dressed in a light-grey denim jacket and black trousers, said: "I personally feel everyone who lives in this world is considered a drifter.

"In this album, I wrote about some of my experiences and emotions since my last album three years ago. From an observer's standpoint, I also captured many scenes.

"Through the process, I realised many things which I lost and gained. I feel this album is like an exploration of life, time and space."

For example, the song Drifter is about the dreams of people at every stage of life, as well as the pressures and obstacles they face.

Tan, 30, who is known for her roles in Chinese television series The Fox's Summer (2017) and Go Ahead (2020), felt very moved by the new track.

She added she had been a fan since Lin released his first song. "His songs have given me energy and a sense of safety."

Lin's debut album, Music Voyager, was released in 2003.

Another of his new tracks, The Lost Ones, was written two years ago and inspired by a starry sky he once saw in New Zealand.

He said: "I had never seen such a sky of bright stars and felt inspired that every star represents a soul, a friend that has left us."

On sharing his music at the listening party, Lin added: "I have listened to my (songs) many times, but hearing (them) in this way just now, I feel quietly moved. I feel like we are together."