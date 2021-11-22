Drew Barrymore tries to find love on dating apps

LOS ANGELES • Actress Drew Barrymore (left) has opened up about trying to find love online, saying it is "so hard on the dating apps".

The Santa Clarita Diet (2017 to 2019) star was discussing the subject on her eponymous talk show with television host Gayle King and other guests.

"I feel like I'm always swiping left because they are too young (or) I don't know who they are," said Barrymore, 46, who is thrice divorced.

She had previously sworn off dating apps, but confessed she still used them sometimes.

"I dip in and out. Every once in a while, and then I, like, freak out and jump off," she said.

Even though she has not had much success, she encouraged King, 66, to give it a go.

In an interview last September, Barrymore spoke about using Raya, an exclusive dating app favoured by celebrities and industry insiders.

"I got stood up and I didn't match with anyone and my friends gave me this bloated sense of false confidence. They were like 'You should try it, you will do great.'

"It was a car wreck."