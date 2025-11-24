Dream Concert Abu Dhabi sparks backlash over changes in K-pop line-up, VIP disappointment

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The organiser announced on the day of the concert that K-pop girl group TripleS (above) would not perform at the show.

SEOUL – Dream Concert Abu Dhabi is facing heavy criticism from fans after a series of management failures ranging from abrupt line-up changes to unfulfilled VIP benefits.

The K-pop event was promoted by organiser Theory Eleven Entertainment, which is based in United Arab Emirates (UAE), in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism and entertainment company Miral.

The concert, held on Nov 22 at Etihad Park on Yas Island of the UAE capital, was headlined by K-pop boy band Seventeen’s S.Coups and Mingyu. It originally featured another eight K-pop acts, including boy band Ateez, Miyeon of girl group I-dle, girl group Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Joy, as well as girl group TripleS.

But on the day of the concert, the organiser announced via Instagram without explanation that TripleS would not perform at the show “due to circumstances beyond our control”.

Fans immediately expressed frustration, with one commenter demanding, “Where is the compensation?”, and another writing, “A few hours before the show starts – classic.”

Modhaus, the agency behind TripleS, told The Korea Herald on Nov 24 that the four bandmates who had been scheduled to perform were fully prepared – along with make-up artists and stylists – until the organiser notified them a day prior that it had failed to secure a visa for Taiwanese-Vietnamese member Nien.

“We were told we were going to Abu Dhabi as late as Thursday (Nov 20),” a Modhaus official said. “But the organiser said it hadn’t applied for a visa for one of our members, so none of the four could go. We assumed everything was handled, and we learnt about this only the day before the show.”

A K-pop concert promoter in the UAE said the issue likely stemmed from the organiser mistakenly assuming all the TripleS bandmates were South Koreans.

“It seems they didn’t check the performers’ nationalities,” the promoter said. “This is the organiser’s fault – performer visas must always be confirmed in advance. They applied late and the visa was issued too late.”

Another major complaint centred on the absence of S.Coups and Mingyu as well as Ateez from the pre-show sound check – a key benefit for fans who purchased Golden Circle tickets which cost more than twice the general admission tickets.

General admission tickets cost 375 dirham (S$133) and provided entry starting at 4pm. The 875 dirham Golden Circle package offered a premium standing zone close to the stage, fast-track entrance and access to the pre-show sound check.

Sound checks at K-pop concerts have become brief pre-show sessions where the artistes themselves rehearse for the shows. Fans pay extra to get up close to their idols in a relaxed, casual setting, where performers often appear without their stage costumes.

“The sound check usually confirms whether the rehearsal is reflected properly on stage,” said the K-pop concert promoter. “Fans who buy premium or VIP tickets expect to see the artistes in natural outfits. But in this case, it’s unclear whether the organiser failed to coordinate with the agencies or whether the artistes simply didn’t attend. Either way, fans have every reason to be upset.”

Theory Eleven Entertainment’s promotional posts did not specify which artistes would appear at the sound check, creating the impression that all performers – including the headliners – would participate in it.

Many Golden Circle purchasers said they paid the premium specifically to see S.Coups and Mingyu or Ateez during the sound check, but both acts were absent.

“Why are Ateez not at the sound check? I travelled all the way here and paid extra specifically to attend and see them,” one fan commented on Dream Concert’s Instagram account. “And now I find out they’re not even there? This is extremely disappointing and unacceptable.”

Ateez’s agency KQ Entertainment said the group did not appear because “the contract contained no clause requiring a sound check performance, nor was it discussed in advance”.

Pledis Entertainment, which represents Seventeen, declined to comment. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK