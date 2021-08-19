Drake says he has lingering hair loss after Covid-19

Canadian singer-rapper Drake has opened up about having Covid-19, revealing that he has lingering hair loss as a side effect.

A fan had poked fun at his hairline in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing "that heart is stressed", referring to a small heart that Drake had shaved into the top left of his head, which looked faded.

The Hotline Bling rapper responded in the comments section: "I had Covid, that s*** grew in weird, I had to start again."

The 34-year-old tagged on a cry-laughing emoji.

"It's coming back, don't diss," he added, although he did not say when he caught the virus.

Temporary hair loss is a common side effect of Covid-19.

American actress Alyssa Milano said that she had to deal with extreme hair loss as well as brain fog, another common side effect of the virus.

In March last year, Drake was one of the first celebrities to talk about getting tested for Covid-19.

He had been exposed to the virus while hanging out with basketball star Kevin Durant, who had tested positive. Drake had tested negative at that time.

With his hair now growing back, Drake has promised that his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, which was supposed to have been released in January, will be out by the end of summer.