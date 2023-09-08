Drake flaunts massive bra stockpile collected from concert tour

UNITED STATES – What began as a joke in July when Drake, 36, commented that his fans don’t throw enough bras at him on stage became a ritual on the Canadian rapper’s It’s A Blur concert tour.

His fans heeded his call, and he was pelted with lingerie. Amazingly, Drake kept them all and flaunted his impressive brassiere collection in a hilarious Instagram post on Wednesday.

He captioned the photo with unreleased lyrics: “Remember when we both forgot who the **** I was in unison…that wavelength was definitely a foolish one.”

The Grammy winner – whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham – also shared on his Instagram Stories a video of two women from his team emptying the pieces from a huge bin.

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate the Toronto native on his “trophies”, with one writing that Drake has “got more bras than Victoria’s Secret”. Another joked that the tour has gone from “It’s All A Blur to It’s All A Bra tour”.

Drake shared another Instagram post, also on Wednesday, that his eighth studio album For All The Dogs will drop on Sept 22.

The album release was first teased in June when he took out a full-page advertisement in major news outlets, such as New York Post and Los Angeles Times, to promote his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness, which he co-wrote with songwriter Kenza Samir. The ad contained a QR code leading to the website titlesruineverything.com.

“I made an album to go with the book,” Drake wrote on the site. “They say they miss the old Drake girl... don’t tempt me. For all the dogs.”