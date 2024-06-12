Dragon ladies: Firing up the feminist story in House Of The Dragon 2

LOS ANGELES – House Of The Dragon (2022 to present), the prequel to the hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019), is about the power struggles within a dragon-riding dynasty.

But it is also a feminist story, say the creator and stars of the show, who spoke to The Straits Times and other media about the second season, which debuts on HBO and HBO Go on June 17.

Set two centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones, the series continues the saga of House Targaryen, one of the main noble families in American author George R.R. Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire novels, the source material for both television shows.

The dowager queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), has seen her relationship with her childhood best friend and now queen, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), grow increasingly strained ever since she married Rhaenyra’s late father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and once her son Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) claim to the throne began to rival Rhaenyra’s.

American showrunner Ryan Condal says the Game Of Thrones universe “always has multiple themes running through it, but I think the one that’s unique to House Of The Dragon is this idea of powerful women in a patriarchal structure”.

“That will change and evolve as the story unfolds, but we saw how those pressures affected Alicent and Rhaenyra, in particular, in Season 1,” says the 44-year-old in an interview over Zoom.

He adds: “These are two women of great privilege who grew up in positions of power and become more powerful as they go along. Rhaenyra becomes the heir to the throne and Alicent becomes the queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

“But they are still very much women in a world that rejects the value of women as military leaders, rulers and sovereigns.

“Both, in their own way, chafe against that, and in Season 1, you saw how that dynamic affects those characters, and in Season 2, now that Rhaenyra is the queen and Alicent is the dowager, but has been displaced by her own son’s rise to take the throne.”

Fans can expect to see Westeros, the main continent in the story, on the brink of a bloody civil war, with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra respectively – each side believing theirs to be the rightful claim to the Iron Throne.

English actress Cooke says it “continues to be almost impossible to rule” if you are a woman in Westeros.