Doting dad Leo Ku coming for Singapore concert with four-year-old son in tow

SINGAPORE – When Leo Ku comes to Singapore for his concert at Sands Grand Ballroom on Jan 19, expect his young son Kuson to tag along.
In an e-mail interview, the Hong Kong singer-actor tells The Straits Times that he hopes to take the four-year-old boy wherever he goes.
Instead of leaving Kuson in Hong Kong where they live, Ku wants his only child to see the outside world and watch his father at work.
The 51-year-old star, who is married to his assistant Lorraine Chan, who is in her 50s, says: “As long as you are with family, you will be happy no matter where you go.”
They plan to visit Singapore attractions such as the SkyPark at Marina Bay Sands. A visit to a hawker centre also looks likely, as Ku loves laksa.
Since Kuson’s birth in 2019, Ku has focused his attention on being a good father and husband.
He regularly posts on social media content of himself with the bubbly boy, where Kuson is seen singing and dancing to songs such as K-pop star Psy’s Gentleman, and dressing up for Halloween and Christmas.
In August 2023, Kuson witnessed Ku performing a concert for the first time, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, and appeared at the bottom of the stage to greet him. The boy also wanted to go onstage, but was not allowed to.
In an Instagram post about the incident, Ku wrote: “Dad promises you there will be another stage.”
Asked how he would feel if Kuson follows in his footsteps and enters show business one day, Ku replies: “I don’t think too much about it. I just want to cherish the time I spend with him.”
He hopes Kuson grows up to be a driven, charming person who is full of love.
Known for his boyish looks and unique falsetto, Ku previously performed at the Resorts World Ballroom in 2017.
For his upcoming show, part of his I Really Love To Sing Around The World tour, one confirmed number on the setlist is Jade Solid Gold (2005), a medley of 39 Cantonese and Mandarin love songs such as Jacky Cheung’s Love Is Eternal and Jeff Chang’s Love Is Like A Tide.
Crooning that track represents just how much he loves performing. He says: “Once I start, it takes more than 10 minutes to finish.”
Other hits to look out for are Love And Honesty (2004), Killing Move (2003) and Never Too Late (2006). He says: “I hope these classic songs will bring hope to the audience and encourage everyone to sing along together.”
Fans can also expect his latest album Ireallylovetosing, released in August 2023, to get an airing. It features collaborations with new-generation Hong Kong artistes and bands such as Mischa Ip and Dark Wong, who recorded new arrangements of Ku’s Cantonese songs with him.
Referencing the album’s title, Ku says singing was his childhood dream and is his lifelong love.
“Even when I was a few years old, I would listen to cassette tapes, memorise the songs and then sing them as if I were holding a concert.”
With a successful entertainment career that has spanned three decades, Ku’s next goal is to focus on screen projects, especially to work behind the scenes and on movie and television scripts.
He is best known for playing righteous reporter He Shuhuan in the Chinese television period drama Romance In The Rain (2001) and fifth prince Yongqi in My Fair Princess III (2003), but acting has always come in second to singing.
Ku says: “Actually, I wish to direct a film. It will have to depend on the script and the amount of commitment required, but I hope this wish will come true soon.”
Book It/Leo Ku: I Really Love To Sing Around The World 2024
Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo and Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue
When: Jan 19, 8pm
Admission: $68 to $388 via Marina Bay Sands website (str.sg/iY62) and Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)