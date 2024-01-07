Doting dad Leo Ku coming for Singapore concert with four-year-old son in tow

SINGAPORE – When Leo Ku comes to Singapore for his concert at Sands Grand Ballroom on Jan 19, expect his young son Kuson to tag along.

In an e-mail interview, the Hong Kong singer-actor tells The Straits Times that he hopes to take the four-year-old boy wherever he goes.

Instead of leaving Kuson in Hong Kong where they live, Ku wants his only child to see the outside world and watch his father at work.

The 51-year-old star, who is married to his assistant Lorraine Chan, who is in her 50s, says: “As long as you are with family, you will be happy no matter where you go.”

They plan to visit Singapore attractions such as the SkyPark at Marina Bay Sands. A visit to a hawker centre also looks likely, as Ku loves laksa.

Since Kuson’s birth in 2019, Ku has focused his attention on being a good father and husband.

He regularly posts on social media content of himself with the bubbly boy, where Kuson is seen singing and dancing to songs such as K-pop star Psy’s Gentleman, and dressing up for Halloween and Christmas.

In August 2023, Kuson witnessed Ku performing a concert for the first time, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, and appeared at the bottom of the stage to greet him. The boy also wanted to go onstage, but was not allowed to.

In an Instagram post about the incident, Ku wrote: “Dad promises you there will be another stage.”

Asked how he would feel if Kuson follows in his footsteps and enters show business one day, Ku replies: “I don’t think too much about it. I just want to cherish the time I spend with him.”