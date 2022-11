LOS ANGELES – Two-time Oscar winner Renee Zellweger famously gained and lost 13.5kg – twice – for the first two Bridget Jones comedies (2001 and 2004), in the process sparking a heated debate about realistic depictions of female bodies.

And for her first major television role, the American actress has undergone a similar transformation, only this time, by putting on a prosthetic “fat suit” – a move that is also proving controversial.