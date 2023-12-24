Donnie Yen’s wife Cissy Wang celebrates grandma’s 94th birthday

Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen and his wife Cissy Wang recently celebrated her maternal grandmother’s 94th birthday, with some of their celebrity friends also joining in.

Wang, 42, shared on social media on Dec 21 several photos of the celebration, with those attending decked out mainly in red and gold.

“Happy birthday to our gorgeous, lovely Abu,” the former beauty queen wrote on Instagram, referring to her grandmother. “She’s 94 years young. Thank you to my best gal friends... for your love and celebrating with us. You truly made it special for her and her smile was so bright.”

Wang’s grandmother was seen in the photos wearing a red floral cheongsam, a sash with the words “Birthday Queen” and a crown on her head. There were cakes, buns and a bouquet of “flowers” made from HK$100 (S$17) and HK$1,000 notes.

The photos showed four generations of the family marking the occasion, including Wang’s mother, Wang’s younger sister Irene, Wang’s cousin Jessica Jann, as well as Wang’s children Jasmine and James.

In addition, Wang also invited her celebrity pals such as model Qi Qi – the wife of Hong Kong actor Simon Yam – Hong Kong actor Ray Lui and his wife, businesswoman Yang Xiaojuan, as well as Hong Kong broadcaster TVB’s executive chairman Thomas Hui and his wife, model Balia Chan.

Mr Hui and his wife are known to keep a low profile. However, Chan and Wang enjoy a close personal relationship and meet regularly.

Wang celebrated Chan’s birthday with her in November when the latter turned 50, while Chan travelled to Italy in July when Wang and Yen celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a lavish Lake Como ceremony in northern Italy.