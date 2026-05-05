Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas shows over health concerns

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Dolly Parton said her doctors were working hard on strengthening her immune and digestive systems.

LOS ANGELES - American country music legend Dolly Parton on May 4 announced the cancellation of a series of Las Vegas concerts, citing ongoing health concerns.

The 80-year-old said in videos posted to her social media accounts that although treatment for an unspecified illness was going well, she was not ready to be performing on stage.

The 9 To 5 (1980) singer had previously postponed the Las Vegas residency, which was originally scheduled to kick off in 2025.

“The good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving every day now,” she said in the video on May 4.

“The bad news is it’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level,” she said, adding that medicines she is taking were making her light-headed and woozy.

“Of course, I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such, on five-inch heels, and you know that I’m going to be wearing them. Not to mention all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big personality,” she joked.

Parton said her doctors were working hard on strengthening her immune and digestive systems.

“They assure me that everything I have is treatable,” she said.

Speculation over Parton’s health in October 2025 – following her sister’s public request for prayers – prompted the music legend to post a video addressing her fans titled “I ain’t dead yet”.

Mr Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years, died at the age of 82 in March 2025.

In her latest video, Parton thanked fans for their support and said she was still working on various projects including a museum and hotel set to open in Nashville, Tennessee, later in 2026, and a Broadway musical. AFP