Doctor Who returns on Disney+ 60 years after BBC launch

LONDON – Six years before man first set foot on the moon in real life, the time- and space-travelling Doctor Who materialised on the BBC.

The British science-fiction series, which follows the Doctor’s intergalactic adventures opposite foes such as the tyrannical Daleks and Cybermen, premiered in November 1963. Last week, it celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The show has had more than cultural impact. A newly released economic report from the BBC estimates that the last 13 series contributed more than £256 million (S$432 million) to the British economy through channels like job creation, and set and costume design.

Generations watched the original series, which ran from 1963 to 1989, on family television sets from their sofas, and sometimes crouched behind them.

Now, Doctor Who finds itself in a more modern universe dominated by streaming giants.

On Nov 25, the show had a global relaunch, marked by the first of three special episodes appearing exclusively on Disney+ outside of Britain.

The deal between the BBC and Walt Disney, first reported by Bloomberg, broadens the brand’s international reach. All new episodes will run on Disney+.

British viewers will still access the show through the BBC, where the back catalogue (over 800 episodes) is available to stream under the new brand, the Whoniverse.

The forthcoming 2024 series will officially be known as Season One both at home and abroad.

“It opens (Doctor Who’s) accessibility, to have that moment where it’s new to some, and beloved and well known to others,” says the show’s executive producer Joel Collins.

“There’s no barrier to entry,” he adds. “You can either come afresh or you can enjoy everything that’s been.”

He insists that the show’s distinctive British character will be maintained with the Disney partnership.

“It’s the opportunity to share that work on a much bigger platform for people to enjoy.”

The show, he adds, now has the opportunity to engage a new audience “that are used to all the new streamers, and (the) money they can spend”.

Analysts agree that this is a good opportunity for the British broadcaster.

“The future of the BBC at this point as an international player may be to strike deals with (streaming companies),” says Mr Francois Godard, senior media and telecoms analyst at media research firm Enders Analysis.

Platforms are, he adds, looking for “outside content, third-party content, because they are cutting costs.”

Mr Godard also noted the advantages for companies that have produced popular shows to partner with streaming media companies. He says: “Disney has a capacity to leverage, to monetise brands that the BBC doesn’t have.”

But he added a caveat: “The only worry for me about the BBC is that they find themselves dependent on Disney. Dependent on Disney for the budget of new episodes and the international brand of Doctor Who.”

The show has generated a constellation of collectibles, with 13 million action figures sold since 2005, along with more than 1 million tickets for live events, from concerts to exhibitions.

Its online reach has also been steadily growing, with 100 million views on YouTube in the last year alone.