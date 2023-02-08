Do mention the reboot: British sitcom Fawlty Towers to return

LONDON - Fawlty Towers, named Britain’s greatest sitcom in a 2019 poll, is set to return with English actor John Cleese reprising his role as Basil Fawlty, the world’s most irascible hotelier, American producers said on Tuesday.

The original show, written by the Monty Python star and his then wife Connie Booth, ran on BBC television for two series in 1975 and 1979.

The reboot will feature Fawlty tackling the modern world after teaming up with his long-lost daughter, played by Cleese’s own daughter Camilla, to run a boutique hotel. Camilla Cleese, 39, is a Los Angeles-based comedian, writer and actress.

The show’s return was announced by Castle Rock Entertainment, an American production company co-founded by American actor and A Few Good Men (1992) filmmaker Rob Reiner.

“John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh,” Reiner said.

The new series’ executive producers include Reiner, his wife and actress Michele Reiner, and director and producer Matthew George.

Cleese, 83, said that George, “unlike many producers, he really ‘gets’ the creative process”.

“When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember.

“By dessert we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner,” Cleese added. “Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series.”

No dates were given for the project to reach the screen, but the reboot will have work to do to match the original in public esteem.

Following the misadventures of a short-fused and snobbish hotel manager, his sarcastic wife and a bumbling Spanish waiter, it popularised catchphrases such as “Don’t mention the war!”

News of the revival drew a mixed reaction on social media, with some fans noting that the show had originally ended after just a dozen episodes before its quality could be diluted.