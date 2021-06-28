Do Do walks down memory lane on social media

Hong Kong television host Carol Cheng has been taking fans down memory lane with old photos of herself on social media in recent months.

Last Friday, Cheng, 63, shared several old photos from the TV series No One Is Innocent (1981), which also starred late actor Shek Kin and actress Louise Lee; as well as the movie Wonder Women (1987), which Cheng co-starred with actress Cecilia Yip.

One of the most eye-catching photos was one of Cheng in a swimsuit.

The actress-host, whose nickname is "Do Do", also shared an article by playwright and theatre director Edward Lam.

In it, he praised her for her versatile acting and compared her with American veteran actress Jane Fonda, 83, who has won two Best Actress Oscars for her roles in Klute (1971) and Coming Home (1978).

Cheng has won Best Actress awards at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards and the Hong Kong Film Awards. She was also the first actress in Hong Kong to be named Best Actress for both television and films.

She has been sharing on social media old photos of herself from magazines such as Ming Pao Weekly and posters of movies which she has starred in, including Moon, Star And Sun (1988), The Yuppie Fantasia (1989) and Perfect Match (1989).

She has also put up photos of her with celebrities such as actor Chow Yun Fat, singer George Lam and the late comedienne Lydia Sum.

Cheng quit acting in 2002 due to health reasons and to concentrate on TV hosting.

She is known for hosting major TV shows and radio programme When I Was Young I Listen To The Radio, which she has co-hosted since 2011.

Cheng, who is single, famously dated singer Lui Fong, 57, for 16 years before they broke up in 2008.

She had previously dated director Kam Kwok Leung, 70, for a decade during the 1980s.