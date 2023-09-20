DJs Martin Garrix and Alesso to headline 20th edition of ZoukOut in December

SINGAPORE – Superstar DJs Martin Garrix and Alesso will return to Singapore to headline the 20th edition of ZoukOut, Asia’s longest-running dance music festival. The two-day event will take place at Siloso Beach, Sentosa on Dec 2 and 3.

Dutch DJ Garrix, ranked No. 1 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2022 list, will be performing on Dec 3, while Alesso, who is Swedish, will headline the festival on Dec 2.

Both have performed several times in Singapore. Garrix’s past shows here include the 2014 and 2016 editions of ZoukOut and he performed at nightclub Marquee in late 2022. Alesso played at ZoukOut 2013 and did a set at Marquee in May.

The festival will also feature a live performance by Japanese-Australian singer Joji, whose song, Glimpse Of Us, was one of Spotify’s top song among Singaporean listeners in 2022. The ZoukOut set on Dec 2 is part of his Pandemonium World Tour 2023.

Other electronic dance music acts in the line-up include Australian DJ Fisher and American DJ Acraze on Dec 2, as well as American DJ Illenium and Hong Kong-born, Shanghai-based Carta on Dec 3.

ZoukOut returned to Sentosa in December 2022 after a three-year break, and drew 30,000 people over two days. The line-up that year included Dutch DJ Tiesto and Singaporean acts such as Wukong.

ZoukOut 2023​ presented by OCBC

Where: Siloso Beach, Sentosa

When: Dec 2, sunset to sunrise and Dec 3, from 2pm to 1am

Admission: From $188 for single day ticket on Dec 2, and $298 for both Dec 2 and 3, via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets.