DJ Andre Hoeden joins Maddy and Divian on Kiss92's morning show

Kiss92 FM launched its new morning show yesterday with DJ Andre Hoeden officially joining incumbents Maddy Barber and Divian Nair.

The new Kiss92 show, titled Maddy, Andre & Divian In The Morning, goes on air from 6 to 10am on weekdays, and from 10am to noon on Saturdays, and features the tagline, "Keeping it real".

Hoeden is no stranger to radio listeners. The presenter and executive producer was previously on One FM 91.3's morning show with DJs Glenn Ong and The Flying Dutchman. Both stations are run by SPH Radio.

Hoeden, who had been with One FM since 2007, when the station was called 91.3, says his move to Kiss92 was "bittersweet".

He is thankful to his former teammates Ong, The Flying Dutchman and Shaun Tupaz.

"I wouldn't have moved without their blessing because I'm fiercely loyal to One FM purely because it was my 'first love'. I'm eternally grateful to my 'brothers'."

The 45-year-old, who started working with the Kiss92 FM team a month ago, describes his new teammates as "industry powerhouses".

"I have incredible respect for my new teammates and these guys are professional yet edgy and funny. The show has a very different vibe from One FM and I'm loving it.

"The synergy we've created is powerful and we are coming for the top spot."

He describes Maddy as "a great leader and the queen of 'keeping it real'".

"She is sincere and knows exactly what she wants - I like that. Divian may be younger, but is very experienced. I have so much to learn from all of them and I'm all in."

Barber, 47, says the morning show is fortunate to have Hoeden join them. "I've known Andre for a long time and, apart from being extremely creative and witty, he is also the most hardworking, experienced and qualified radio producer Singapore has ever seen."

Nair, 33, says the chemistry between Hoeden, Barber and himself is "full of hope and positivity".

He adds: "Andre's generosity and kindness help reinforce the trust that is ultimately necessary for a close-knit team to make complex decisions on a day-to-day basis. This is by far the best radio team I've ever worked with."

Kiss92's morning show previously featured DJ Jason Johnson, who left the team in late August to pursue other interests.