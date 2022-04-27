DJ-actor Dennis Chew goes back to school at age 48

SINGAPORE - DJ Dennis Chew is now a student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, although some of his peers have mistaken him for a lecturer.

The popular radio personality and actor went back to school on Monday (April 25) and is pursuing a diploma in Chinese Media and Communication.

The 48-year-old made the surprise announcement while accepting his All-Time Favourite Artiste Award at the Star Awards on Sunday (April 24). He had wanted to return to his studies last year but was unsure what course to enrol in.

He had obtained a diploma in hotel management from hospitality school Shatec after completing his national service two decades ago.

He realised that a lot of his co-workers had gone through the Chinese Media and Communication course, which helped to nudge him in that direction.

"I even went to the store on campus to buy several Ngee Ann Poly T-shirts, I'm so proud that I'm a part of the school," he said.

He added that during his orientation last week, some students asked if the veteran artiste was their new lecturer.

"I said I would be attending classes with them and they exclaimed, 'Don't bluff'."

In an Instagram post, he shared a photo of himself on campus with the caption: "First day at school. I need to learn how to use a MacBook."

He added the hashtags #excited and #nervous.