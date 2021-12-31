Divorce of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver is finally official

LOS ANGELES • A court in Los Angeles has made Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ms Maria Shriver's divorce official - 10 years after they separated following the actor-turned-politician's infidelity, American media reported on Wednesday.

Celebrity news site TMZ said the pair's divorce proceedings took a particularly long time because of the number of financial assets to negotiate.

Ms Shriver, 66, a journalist and niece of former United States president John F. Kennedy, first filed for divorce in July 2011.

Weeks later, Schwarzenegger, 74, admitted to having an affair with the family nanny Mildred Baena, with whom he had a son in 1997.

"After leaving the governor's office, I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago," The Terminator (1984) star said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times when he and Ms Shriver separated.

Schwarzenegger was governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Ms Shriver cited "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce filing.

The couple, who met in 1977 and were married in 1986, have four children together, including author Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE