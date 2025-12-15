Disney's Zootopia 2 joins US$1 billion box office club

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Statues of main characters of Zootopia 2 are seen at a gift store in Beijing, China, on Dec 11.

LOS ANGELES – Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 has surpassed US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) at the global box office as the sequel to Zootopia (2016) continues its strong run in international markets.

Zootopia 2 reclaimed the top spot at the North American box office with US$26.3 million in its third weekend of release over the weekend, making US$1.13 billion globally in the process.

It also became the second American film in 2025 to make more than US$1 billion, overtaking Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake, which took in US$1.03 billion.

The highest-grossing film of the year is Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2, which has grossed more than US$2 billion worldwide.

Zootopia 2, which revisits the bustling animal metropolis of Zootopia, features returning characters Judy Hopps, a rabbit police officer voiced by American actress Ginnifer Goodwin, and her fox partner Nick Wilde, voiced by American actor Jason Bateman.

The duo embarks on a new adventure that blends humour and social themes, echoing the formula that made the original a hit.

Zootopia 2 opened strongly in the US over the Thanksgiving weekend in late November, giving Hollywood a boost at the start of the critical holiday season.

The film’s runaway success has been fuelled by an extraordinary reception in China, where Zootopia 2 dominated the box office during its opening weekend, accounting for roughly 95 per cent of all ticket sales nationwide.

The original Zootopia also became China’s most popular foreign animated film when it was released in 2016.

The performance offers welcome relief for theatre operators hoping for packed cinemas through Christmas, traditionally the second-busiest moviegoing period of the year. Global box-office receipts have yet to return to the pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels seen in 2019. REUTERS