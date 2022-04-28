Disney unveils first Avatar sequel footage

LAS VEGAS (AFP) - Disney on Wednesday (April 27) unveiled the first trailer from Avatar: The Way Of Water, a long-delayed sequel to the highest-earning movie of all time, which James Cameron said aims to "push the limits of what cinema can do."

CinemaCon attendees in Las Vegas were invited to don 3D glasses and return to Pandora, with brief footage showing Na'vi characters swimming beneath the planet's oceans and soaring through its skies.

"I can assure you it's been well worth the wait," said Disney distribution chief Tony Chambers, confirming the film's name.

Producer Jon Landau introduced the footage from the film, which will be released in December and is the first of four planned sequels to the US$2.8 billion-grossing original from 2009.

Each sequel will be a standalone movie with its own "emotional resolution" rather than a serialised arc, but will collectively make up an "even larger, connected epic saga," said Landau.

Cameron addressed CinemaCon from New Zealand, where finishing touches are being put in place on "Avatar 2."

He promised giant technological leaps forward from the original, whose main characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) now have a family.

"We set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do," said Cameron, introducing the first trailer.

To reacquaint audiences with Pandora nearly 13 years after the smash hit original, which sparked a 3D wave in Hollywood, the first Avatar will be re-released in September.