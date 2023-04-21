Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

MUNICH – Disney is putting its cultural legacy on show in Germany in a multimedia exhibition featuring memorabilia from the Magic Kingdom, including the first ticket to Disneyland and drawings from its most famous animated pictures.

From Mickey Mouse to Marvel, the US entertainment titan’s celebration of its centenary opened in Munich this week, the first stop on its European tour.

Visitors are treated to 10 galleries mixing images, sound and text, as well as items pulled from the Disney archives: screenplays, photos, movie props, letters and memorabilia.

Some 250 original pieces have been put on display, including drawings from the 1937 film Snow White, the snow globe from Mary Poppins and the first entry ticket to Disneyland.

Disney traces its beginnings back to 1923. In that year, Walter Elias Disney, a young advertising artist from Kansas City, produced a number of short-length silent films which plunged real-life heroine Alice into a world of cartoon creations.