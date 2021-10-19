Disney delays Doctor Strange, Black Panther sequels in 2022 schedule shuffle

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - Walt Disney delayed several movies, including Marvel features with Doctor Strange and Thor, and pulled others from its future schedule, showing Covid-19 continues to roil film plans.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will move to May 6, 2022, from March 25, while Thor: Love and Thunder will now be released on July 8, the company said Monday (Oct 18).

It was originally scheduled in the May 6 spot.

The box office has been recovering slowly from the coronavirus shutdown and lingering fears of infection, leading some studios to release new movies online and in theatres at the same time.

However, Disney has committed to exclusive theatrical releases for its remaining 2021 pictures.

Among the other changes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being moved to Nov 11, 2022, from July 8.

And an untitled Indiana Jones picture will be released on June 30 of 2023, moving back from a scheduled July 29, 2022, debut, Disney said.